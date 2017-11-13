Lockdown lifted on Westfield State campus after report of suspicious person

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A lockdown on the Westfield State University campus has been lifted following reports of a potentially armed person on campus.

The lockdown, which lasted for approximately an hour, happened early Monday afternoon after a person reported seeing a suspicious person on university grounds.

State Police assisted campus police in searching for the suspect, which state police described as having a trench coat and a backpack and possibly body armor.

Students on the campus described the lockdown as tense, with one student saying they were huddled in a corner, following social media for updates, and keeping family members updated.

After about an hour, however, the lockdown was lifted. State Police say they had just one witness who they spoke to about the incident.

Police eventually determined the threat was unfounded, with no suspect fitting the description found.

State Police have officially turned over the matter to campus police, but there is no word on whether there will be a continuing investigation. So far, the university has not released a statement.

