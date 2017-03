EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Logan Airport welcomed the world’s largest airliner on Sunday.

British Airways starting the first regular passenger service using the Airbus A380.

The double decker jet can hold more than 460 people.

Logan Airport has spent more than two years making changes to fit the plane.

