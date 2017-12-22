Logan Airport traffic swells ahead of holiday weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s one of the peak holiday travel days, and as a result, travelers at Logan Airport are seeing increased lines and heavy traffic.

The airport saw heavy volume Friday morning, with customers reporting long lines adding to an already hectic day.

Fortunately, there have been no delays or cancellations as a result — a result customers hope holds as winter weather moves into the region.

As of 5 p.m., the weather still had not resulted in any cancellations or delays.

About 120,000 travelers were slated to fly in and out of Logan.

Officials remind passengers to check their flights and check in early.

