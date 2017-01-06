Logan Airport ups security measures after Fort Lauderdale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan Airport in Boston has upped its security measures Friday in response to a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

Massport and the State Police issued a statement immediately after the shooting.

“We continue to maintain a multi-layered and rigorous security plan at Logan Airport, which includes front-line troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units, intelligence gathering, and other overt and covert assets, including roadway blockades,’’ the joint statement said.

State troopers at Logan have “enhanced security tactics” in place and will “maintain constant situational awareness” moving forward.

Five people were shot dead at the airport and at least eight others were injured, according to multiple reports.

