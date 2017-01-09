London company signs deal to re-open Colonial Theatre

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s oldest operating theatre will soon host live performances once again.

The Colonial Theatre, located on Boylston Street, will re-open after owner Emerson College closed its doors last year.

London-based company The Ambassador Theatre Group signed a deal to lease the performance hall. The contract includes a 40-year lease of the Colonial and promised capital improvements to the 117-year-old theatre.

Emerson closed the Colonial in 2015 after purchasing the theatre in 2006. Emerson leased the space to different buyers, most recently to non-profit the Citi Performing Arts Center in 2012.

The new opening season under the Ambassador Theatre Group’s management is expected in January 2018.

