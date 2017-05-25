Longtime bagger, oldest worker at Market Basket grocery chain dies at 96

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — Arthur St. John, a longtime bagger at New England’s Market Basket grocery chain and its oldest employee, has died. He was 96.

The Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter, New Hampshire, says St. John died at his Exeter home on Monday.

He worked as a bagger in the Stratham store of Market Basket for 26 years. He was the oldest employee working at any of the supermarket chain’s 77 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, and one of the most popular.

Store Manager Dean Clevesy tells Seacoastonline.com that customers would wait in line to talk to him when other lines were open.

St. John worked mill jobs and at a nursing home before joining Market Basket.

After he turned 96 last year, Arthur T. Demoulas, the store’s president, sent him a note, calling him an inspiration.

