BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – A longtime Peabody firefighter and champion supporter for the MS society was fatally struck Sunday afternoon while biking in Beverly, authorities said.

Firefighter Dan Pimenta, 53, was struck around 4:20 p.m. by a Jeep while riding his bike on Hale Street. Pimenta was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was off-duty at the time.

Purple buntings have been hung outside the Peabody firehouse and a flag has been lowered to half-staff in honor of Pimenta.

“Firefighter Dan Pimenta was a wonderful human being,” Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. “His death has ripped apart the heart of the city.”

Pimenta, a 27-year veteran of the department, leaves behind his wife and two children.

“He’s really going to be missed,” Bettencourt said. “He overcame a lot in his life.”

The Peabody Firefighter’s Union said Pimenta was an avid bike rider and champion supporter of the MS Society. He himself was diagnosed with the disease 25 years ago and never stopped fighting to raise awareness in the community.

“He had a very giving spirit,” Bettencourt said. “His efforts in raising money for MS was really inspirational.”

Police said the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)