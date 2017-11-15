BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re single, it turns out Boston is a pretty good place to find someone.

According to analysts with WalletHub, Boston is the twelfth best city to find love.

The site compared more than 180 United States cities across 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness to come up with their rankings. Their indicators ranged from economics, fun and recreation to dating opportunities.

Boston ranked 14th for fun and recreation and ninth for dating opportunities; however, they came in 179th in economics.

If you’re looking to move in with your significant other once you find them, it won’t be cheap in Boston. The city has the fifth highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment based off of a median annual household income, according to the study.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried.

