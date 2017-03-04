LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a steel pipe.

Authorities say officers confronted the man around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say they used a Taser on the man but eventually there was a shooting and the man died at a hospital.

The man’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

Nobody else was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)