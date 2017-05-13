Lost cat in California found 1,500 miles from home

YUKON, OK (WHDH) — A California cat lost during a cross-country trip was found 1,500 miles from her home.

Elizabeth Givens said her grandchildren found the cat behind their house recently.

When she called the number listed on the cat’s tag, she found out that the cat’s name is Penny, she’s 5 years old…and her family lives in Sacramento, California.

“She had escaped out of an RV on a cross-country trip up by Missouri,” Givens said. “She actually belongs in Sacramento.”

Penny’s family says they have no idea how the cat made it to Yukon, Oklahoma.

The woman who found the cat is working with the group “Kindred Hearts” to get the cat back to its family.

