BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Police in the Maine town of Belfast say the owner has come to claim two kids, baby goats that is, who became lost and were picked up by a police officer.

The officer found the goats walking around High Street early Sunday morning. He put them in the back seat of his squad car and drove around as he tried to find the owner.

A Facebook post from the Belfast police said while the officer enjoyed their company he was running out of vegetables to feed them.

A police dispatcher says the owner retrieved the goats early Sunday afternoon.

