Lottery machine that sold record Powerball ticket taken out of service

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WHDH) — Anyone who was hoping to get the same luck from the lottery machine that spit out last week’s 700-million-dollar winning ticket is too late.

Massachusetts lottery officials have taken the machine out of service from the Chicopee gas station for maintenance.

The machine is now being held at the lottery office in Springfield until officials decide what to do with it.

The Pride Gas Station is inviting charities to apply for a share of their Powerball commission. The station will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

A website was created for non-profits in Western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut to apply.

There’s no immediate word on when the station will make their choice or where the money will go.

