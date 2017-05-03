Loved ones mourn death of cyclist killed in Back Bay hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Those close to the cyclist who died after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boston are asking for the driver to come forward so their loved one gets justice.

Richard Archer, known as Rick, was on his way home from a movie early Sunday when he was hit by a Toyota Camry on Commonwealth Avenue. The impact threw Archer into a parked car. The driver of the Camry then took off, leaving the 29-year-old with critical injuries.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that Archer died.

Friends said Archer was environmentally conscious and relied on his bicycle to get around and for his job as a courier. Those close to him said he loved helping others and was interested in disaster relief.

“He was so sweet and he was a deep thinker, philosophical, intellectual,” said Bill Greenman, Archer’s former father-in-law.

Police said they believe they found the car that struck Archer in the Boston Common parking garage, just a few miles from where Archer was struck.

The car, with a shattered windshield, was towed away as evidence on Tuesday as they search for the driver.

“Whoever you are, the fact that you didn’t stop and you didn’t care, you took an amazing human from this world,” said Archer’s ex-wife, Lee Loo. The couple remained close after their marriage ended. “And even if this was a mistake and you didn’t mean it, you didn’t stop and you didn’t try to remedy the situation. You didn’t try to help and you still haven’t come forward and I feel if you’re going to do justice, because you will be found, that you should at least turn yourself in.”

