Loved ones mourn death of cyclist killed in hit and run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who loved 29-year-old Rick Archer left flowers on Commonwealth Avenue at the spot where he lost his life in a hit and run accident. He was on his bike at the time.

Boston Police have now found a car that could be involved under the Boston Common in a parking garage.

Garage security spotted the Toyota Camry with a shattered windshield and damage to it’s roof.

Loved ones say Archer was a deep thinker, an intellectual who cared about the environment.

He worked as a courier.

“He lived to ride his bike,” said Archer’s ex-wife, Lee Loo. “He loved it.”

But Loo says he knew the dangers.

“He would come home and say ‘today was a near death experience because someone almost ran me off the road,'” said Loo.

Now she just wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“Whoever you are, fact that you didn’t stop, care,” said Loo, “you took an amazing human from this world.”

Watch the video above to hear more from loved ones.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)