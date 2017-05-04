Loved ones mourn the victims of Billerica car crash

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The man behind the wheel dazed, the airbag deployed and a devastating scene all around him.

Three people died when Billerica Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed through the crowd before crashing through the wall of the Lynnway Auto Auction on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people were inside.

Police say the driver, who is in his 70’s, accidentally accelerated.

The wounded, with broken bones and gashes to the head were laid out on the pavement until paramedics could arrive.

9 people were rushed to the hospital and among the dead was 37-year-old Leezandra Aponte.

It was her first time working at the auction and she was just an hour and half into her one-time shift.

“Just lost our sister, daughter, mother ,”said Orlando Aponte, Leezandra’s brother. “She leaves behind three kids, one just joined the army, graduates next week.”

The tight knit family from Lowell, devastated.

They say Leezandra was on the job to make some extra money to pay for her daughter’s quinceanera.

“She was a good mother, she was a great mother,” said Orlando “She was the godmother to my child who is supposed to be baptized in a couple weeks.”

Her father was so distraught that he had to walk away.

“She was always smiling,” said Leezandra’s father. “She was making everyone happy all the time …”

