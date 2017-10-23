Lowell community holds vigil for 7-year-old killed in pit bull attack

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The Lowell community is trying to come to grips with the death of a young boy killed in a dog attack.

A vigil was held last night for the 7-year-old boy at the scene of the fatal attack.

Neighbors recalled being helpless as the two pit bulls went after the boy who allegedly went into a fenced in area with them.

“There’s really nothing we could do with two 100-pound pit bulls… They had him by the neck and legs,” said David Swiniarski.

Officers responded to a report of an injured child at the home around 6 p.m. Saturday and found the boy dead.

Authorities said one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack. The dog was later captured and has been euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city’s animal control.

The victim has not been identified.

