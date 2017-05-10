Girl, 17, accused of shooting 14-year-old boy in head, trafficking heroin

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say they have arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city.

The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy in the head and trafficking heroin.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor said Wednesday that officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to Mead Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found a boy suffering from an apparent “graze wound” to the head. The boy was said to be “conscious, alert and talking” when he was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment. His name was not made public.

A subsequent search of the girl’s home led to the discovery of a firearm, heroin and material consistent with packaging heroin, authorities said.

The girl was charged with trafficking over 36 grams of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm without a license.

The incident remains under investigation. The girl’s name was not released.

