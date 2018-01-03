LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell High School canceled class Wednesday after school officials said parts of the building have no heat.

The cold caused a basketball game in the gym to briefly stop after a pipe burst, flooding the court.

Students told 7News they are relieved with the decision because the school has had heating problems for awhile.

“It’s great because you don’t have to be sitting there with a jacket on all day,” said junior Michaela Martinez. “Especially when you’re walking through the tunnels, it’s like you’re walking outside. It’s not even like you’re inside.”

Parents said they appreciate teachers letting their children wear jackets during class but are frustrated that this is a problem.

“It’s not a working environment and it’s not a learning environment for the kids,” said Jessica Hardy.

There is no word on what the long-term solution is for this heating problem.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)