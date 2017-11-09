LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell High School has fixed a heating issue that would have left some portions of the building in the cold.

The director of operations said a problem with the boiler system left cold spots throughout the building Wednesday. This has since been fixed and a walk-through showed that heat is coming throughout the school.

Officials had told students to wear layers and prepare to wear your jackets inside.

