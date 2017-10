WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lowell man was charged Wednesdwy with allegedly raising money for fake charities.

Police said Zachary Noonan, 25, raised nearly $76,000 in donations for charities that did not exist. He allegedly kept most of the money for himself.

Noonan is due back in court next month.

