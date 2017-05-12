Lowell murder suspect found dead, sources say

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - LOWELL (WHDH) — Authorities say a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend inside an apartment in Lowell on Thursday morning was found dead Friday afternoon, sources say.

The body of Ross Elliot, 51, was found on Technology Drive in Chelmsford, which sits just on the Lowell city line, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

Elliot is accused of shooting and killing Nicole White, 44. Authorities say White’s young daughter was present when she was shot in her Stevens Street home around 7:30 a.m.

White was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The murder sparked a massive manhunt. Hundreds of police officers, K9 units and helicopters scoured the Highlands area for hours Thursday without locating Elliot.

Authorities say they are planning a news conference for 3:30 p.m.

