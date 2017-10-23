Lowell neighborhood mourns ‘lovable’ boy mauled to death by 100-pound pit bulls

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) – A Lowell community is trying to come to grips with the death of a young boy killed by a pair of dogs in a tragic attack over the weekend.

A vigil was held Sunday night for the 7-year-old boy at the scene of the fatal attack. Neighbors could be seen bringing flowers, balloons and lighting candles in honor of the child.

Neighbors recalled being helpless as two pit bulls went after the boy, who was reportedly mauled to death by the dogs inside a fenced in area.

A toy ball the boy was playing with rolled into the fenced area and the child went in after it, according to witnesses.

“He jumped into the fence and wanted to pat the dogs and I guess he want to grab for a toy,” the victim’s aunt Michelle Reedy said. “They attacked him.”

Reedy says the boy was “very lovable” and an animal lover. He attended the Bartlett School near his home, where Reedy says he was an A-student.

“There’s really nothing we could do with two 100-pound pit bulls. They had him by the neck and legs,” witness David Swiniarski said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured child at the home around 6 p.m. Saturday and found the boy dead.

Authorities said one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack before being captured and later euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city’s animal control.

The victim has not been identified.

The attack is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

