LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police detectives made a big bust after witnessing a drug deal near a local park.

After approaching the people involved, officers said they recovered more than 60 grams of heroin and cocaine.

They also found more than 600 dollars in cash.

Two people were arrested on drug possession charges and two others are now facing drug trafficking charges.

