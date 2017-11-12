Lowell Police arrested two men after finding cocaine and ammunition at their home

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police said they arrested Danny He, 25, and Tommy Prum, 23, at their apartment, 45 Madison Street in Lowell, on Friday.

Police had a search warrant and entered their home to find 24-grams of cocaine, 46 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and $1,124 cash.

He and Prum were charged with Trafficking in Cocaine over 14 grams and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Police said additional charges are expected to be filed against a third individual as well.

