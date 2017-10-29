Lowell Police investigating serious crash involving two cars

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police said they are investigating a serious crash involving two cars.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday on Merrimack Street, just outside of Lowell City Hall.

Lowell Police and Fire crews were on scene.

There is no word on the current condition of the drivers.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any passengers in either vehicle.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

