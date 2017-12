LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday on Aiken Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.

