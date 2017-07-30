Lowell Police: Man stabbed multiple times at family gathering by uninvited guests

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police said a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Saturday around 8:45 pm at 475 Westford Street .

Police said the victim was at a family gathering when he was attacked by a group of uninvited men.

The victim was allegedly beaten before being stabbed.

Authorities said the victim had potentially life-threatening injuries.

The suspects ran from the scene but detectives were able to locate one suspect.

Brandon Vieng, 22, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery and Assualt and Battery by Means of Dangerous Weapon causing serious injury.

Authorities said Vieng will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on August 1st.

Lowell Police are continuing their investigation.

There is no word on current condition of the victim.

