LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for three masked men suspected of robbing Pleasant Liquors on Mammoth Road Monday night.

Investigators said the men entered the store with at least one hand gun and took money from the clerk before running away on foot.

The suspects are described as black males, one wearing a navy blue Aeropostale sweat shirt and black sweat pants; the second suspect wearing a royal blue hooded sweat shirt and green sweat pants; and the third suspect wearing a black Northface jacket, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200, or (978) 459-TIPS (8477).

