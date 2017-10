LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery.

Police said they hit a victim with a closed fist; took his iPhone, wallet and backpack before taking off.

That victim told police they claimed to have a gun and weapons but none were shown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

