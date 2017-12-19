Lowell police seek help in tracking down package thief

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are asking for public’s help in tracking down a package thief in the city.

A resident caught the suspect on video stealing packages off of a front porch, according to police.

Photos shared by the department show the suspect driving what appears to be a red Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Please call our non-emergency line (978-937-3200) if you recognize this vehicle or this individual! A Lowell resident has them on video stealing packages off a front porch. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/nTEnBzuL3z — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 19, 2017

