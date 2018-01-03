Lowell to fix heating issues at high school

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — The city of Lowell has made plans to fix heating issues at the high school.

Classes were cancelled at Lowell High School Wednesday because parts of the building have no heat. Students said this has been a problem for a long time and they often have to wear jackets during class.

The high school is not the only building with this issue in Lowell. City officials said about half a dozen other schools and municipal buildings have heating problems.

City leaders contractors have been hired and they will begin the repairs on Thursday. All Lowell schools and municipal buildings are closed Thursday due to the impending snowstorm.

