Lunar eclipse, comet seen in sky overnight

Stargazers were treated to two amazing events in the sky, all at once last night.

The moon was in a lunar eclipse at the same time that a comet soared across the sky.

In the video above, the rare scene is shown. What appears to be a green speck floats across the starry sky.

The comet was visible at 3 a.m. and could be seen from what experts say was more than 7 million miles away.

The moon was in a full lunar eclipse as well. This happens when the moon travels through the outer parts of the Earth’s shadow.

It’s also known as a “snow moon” — a full moon that occurs in February.

 

