LUNENBURG, MA (WHDH) — A member of the Lunenburg High School boy’s golf team was not awarded a trophy after firing the low score in a recent tournament all because she is a girl.

Emily Nash, 16, shot 75 at the the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament in Uxbridge on Tuesday against the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, but was not awarded the championship trophy after edging out the second-place finisher by four shots due to MIAA rules.

Nash’s score counted toward her team’s overall tally, but her individual achievement was not recognized under the rules because it was a tournament that only recognized boys. Rules indicate that she was not allowed to compete as an individual because the girls state title is held in the Spring.

The junior was aware she could not advance to the state tournament as an individual, but was not aware she would be denied the title if she won at Blissful Meadows.

“I wasn’t aware that if I won, I would’t get the title or the trophy. I feel like it’s a bit unfair because I played from the same tees as the guys and I played with them all season,” Nash told 7News.

Nash’s coaches were told about the situation right before her tee time, but they say they didn’t tell her in order to allow her to play with a clear head.

Nash has been playing boys varsity golf since 8th grade and has been team MVP all four years.

The tournament director told Nash that he’s going to pay for another trophy and gift it to her.

The school’s athletic director said he is proud of Nash’s great performance.

7News reached out to the MIAA for comment, but has not heard back.

