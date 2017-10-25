Lunenburg girl wins boys’ golf tournament, but is denied championship trophy

(WHDH) — A member of the Lunenburg High School boy’s golf team was not awarded a trophy after firing the low score in a recent tournament all because she is a girl.

Emily Nash, 16, shot 75 at a regional high school tournament on Tuesday against the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, but was not awarded the championship trophy after edging out the second-place finisher by four shots due to MIAA rules.

Nash’s score counted toward her team’s overall tally, but her individual achievement was not recognized under the rules because it was a tournament that only recognized boys. Rules will allow her to compete for the girls state title in the Spring.

The junior was aware she could not advance to the state tournament as an individual, but was not aware she would be denied the title if she won the Central Mass. Division 3 boys’ golf tournament at Blissful Meadows.

Nash’s coaches were reportedly told right before her tee time, but they say they didn’t tell her in order to allow her to play with a clear head.

Nash has been playing boys varsity golf since 8th grade and has been team MVP all four years. She says she is disappointed and disheartened by the shocking rule.

