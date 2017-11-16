HOUSTON, TX (WHDH) — For luxury car owners in Texas who want their prized possessions kept clean and safe, a “car nanny” may be the answer.

A Houston car garage offers a long list of services to watch over exotic and classic vehicles 24/7.

The people who own the cars — athletes, doctors, lawyers, oil and gas execs — don’t want you to know who they are.

“This was born from need,” said Ara Malkhassian, who is known as the car nanny.

Malkhassian – who used to work for Kodak – opened the 70,000-square-foot Alara Garage about eight years ago.

“We have service. We have detailing. We have a dealership all collocated under one roof,” he said.

The price tags on these cars range from a couple thousand dollars to a couple million dollars.

“We’re here to sort of preserve and manage the cars for them so that when they are ready to enjoy their car it is ready for them,” said Malkhassian

Owners spend $350 a month for the service.

