BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lyft driver has been accused of assaulting two passengers in Boston’s North End.

Boston Police say the driver returned to the intersection of Clark and Hanover Streets to return a cell phone to a couple. Police say they offered him money to come back, but they started arguing over the amount.

The driver allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and threatened the couple with a metal pipe.

Authorities say the driver has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Lyft released the following statement to 7News: “These allegations are extremely concerning – the safety of the Lyft community is our number one priority. We have reached out to the passenger to offer our assistance and have deactivated the driver. We stand ready to assist with any police investigation.”

