Lyft driver accused of assaulting passenger in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a Lyft driver reportedly assaulted a passenger in Cambridge.

Police said due to the nature of the report, they did not say where exactly the incident happened. Some people 7News spoke with in Cambridge said they felt unsettled by the news.

“I always feel safe taking those ride-share apps,” said Allegra Terhorst. “So it kind of makes me think twice about it. You know, sometimes, when you hear these stories.”

Police said they have to follow up with the suspect and alleged victim.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)