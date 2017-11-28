BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lyft driver accused of assault appeared in court on Tuesday. Jesse Colom, 45, pleaded not guilty to assaulting two passengers in Boston’s North End.

Police say Colom went to the North End Sunday to return a phone to passengers. The passengers offered him money to come back, according to authorities, but they argued over the amount.

Colom then allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and threatened the couple with a metal pipe.

Lyft says they have deactivated him from the app.

Colom is expected to be back in court in January. He has been ordered to not have contact with the passengers.

