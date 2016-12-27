Lyft driver accused of stabbing woman to appear in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Lyft driver who allegedly stabbed a woman in Mattapan will be arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder on Tuesday.

The driver, 25-year-old Kiona Thomas of Roslindale, is accused of stabbing a 21-year-old woman on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan overnight on Monday.

Witnesses say the woman was stabbed during an altercation with several people involved. Police are not saying if the woman who was stabbed was a passenger or simply a person who got involved during the altercation.

“I just heard people fighting, that is pretty much it and it was a whole group of people,” said one neighbor. “It must have been eight or nine people out there fighting.”

Police say the argument was over a fare.

A neighbor said she could hear the argument over the Lyft fare. “I heard the lady and she was like, ‘you didn’t pay me my money, get out of my car.'”

Bystanders helped carry the victim to a nearby fire station because she was in serious need of medical attention and was unable to stand.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to BPD. She suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Lyft said in a statement that they were “deeply troubled to hear about this report,” and that the company is “available to work with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)