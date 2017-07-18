Police searching for vehicle after car shot on I-93

State and local police are searching for a vehicle after a driver reported that his car was shot at on I-93 in Braintree Tuesday morning.

According to state police, a driver flagged down a state trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy. Police say the man told officials he had been driving on I-93 when a person in another car shot at him.

The incident happened on the Braintree stretch of I-93 at about 5:20 a.m. State troopers say they found a bullet hole in one of the doors as well as a broken window. The driver was not hurt.

The victim said the suspect was a man driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

