Lynn cashier transferred after getting robbed 3 times

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A convenience store clerk is off the job in Lynn after he was robbed three times in the past few weeks.

Police said each time the Highland Variety store robbed, a masked suspect showed a knife and demanded money from the 49-year-old cashier. The store’s owner believes the robber may have found it easy to take money from the particular clerk, which is why he kept coming back.

The owner said it was not an easy decision but he has transferred the cashier to another store.

