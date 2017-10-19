Lynn coffee shop closes after anti-police Facebook post sparks firestorm

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — The owner of a Lynn coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells 7News that she believes online trolls helped kill her business. She’s turning away customers having now closed for good.

“It’s a combination of factors. I’d say that I’ve just had enough. I’m exhausted. I love my daughter and I wan’t to heal my daughter and my relationship,” Kato Mele said.

Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page on Oct. 13 that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. In the post, Sophie said “They are generally bullies. I am adamantly anti-police.”

After some back-and-forth, Sophie added a comment about police that said “they uphold an unjust system and murder without consequence.”

“I don’t agree with what she said,” Mele said of her daughter. “It should have never been linked to my business.”

The comments sparked a huge backlash online, with some calling Mele’s daughter an “anarchist child” with a “deep hatred for cops.”

Mele said some people threatened her daughter’s life, wishing harm upon her.

“They’re on their saying the hope my daughter dies, that they hope someone assaults her and the police won’t help,” Kele said.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She said the work police do is heroic.

