Lynn fatal fire victim identified

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A man that died in a fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Lynn has been identified.

The blaze broke out at a 20-unit building on Beach Road at about 4:45 a.m.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Alexander Joshua, 41, died in the fire.

Twenty-six others were displaced by the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the living room of an apartment.

A total of 55 firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)