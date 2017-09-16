Lynn Fire crews saved several residents from building fire Saturday morning

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn Fire crews saved several residents from a building fire on Saturday around 6 a.m. on Kingsley Terrace.

Officials had to help residents get out of the apartment building because residents could not see anything in the stairwells.

Minor injuries have been reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Crews are continuing their investigation.

7News will bring updates.

