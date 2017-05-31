Lynn man, 25, jailed for running ‘major’ drug operation

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A Lynn resident has been sentenced to state prison for a running a “major” drug operation, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Starling Guerrero pleaded guilty Tuesday in Essex Superior Court to firearm and drug charges. He was sentenced to up nine years, followed by three years of probation.

In June 2015, Guerrero was arrested in a joint operation in which authorities seized more than 2,500 grams of fentanyl, more than 900 pills, two guns and more than $73,000 in cash, authorities said.

“We lose more people every day to the opioid crisis,” said Healey. “Last year, fentanyl was responsible for more than half of the 2,000 lives we lost to opioid overdoses in Massachusetts. We are working hard with our law enforcement partners to go after drug trafficking networks that bring this deadly drug on to our streets and into the hands of those battling addiction.”

