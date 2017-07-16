Lynn man accused of stabbing neighbor to death held without bail

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH.AP) — A Lynn man was ordered held without bail Monday in the stabbing death of another resident of his apartment building.

George McBrier, 50, of Lewis Street, was arraigned Monday on murder charges. McBrier is accused of killing Keenan Barr, 27.

Essex Assistant District Attorney Katelyn Giliberti told the court that McBrier stabbed Barr on Sunday morning following an argument over money. Barr was pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

The building in which they live has 25 units.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17

