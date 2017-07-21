Lynn man accused of stealing from 3-year-old girl’s egg stand

ROWLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Rowley say a Lynn man stole eggs and money from a young girl’s roadside stand.

Police say the man, whose name was not released, allegedly stole four dozen eggs and cash from a Rowley stand run by the 3-year-old and her mother on Central Street.

The incident was reported to police on July 7. Upon investigation, police identified the suspect on Wednesday.

Rowley Police chief Scott Dumas called it “an extremely shameful act.”

The man will be summonsed for Larceny Under $250.

