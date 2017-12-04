Lynn man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting several children

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn man pleaded not guilty to several charges Monday after police said he sexually assaulted several children in his apartment.

Police said 74-year-old James Finn lured three children, including an 8-year-old, into his first-floor apartment where he lives with his wife. According to a police report, Finn offered the children candy and then exposed himself while letting them view pornography on his computer.

“I just hope that they keep him there as long as they can, get him help if he needs help and just move on from this and just make sure that our kids are safe,” said Christina Martin, who lives in the same apartment complex as Finn, who is a trustee of the building.

Finn is being held on bail and is due back in court later this week for a dangerousness hearing. The building management company did not comment on the allegations.

