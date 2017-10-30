Lynn man arrested, accused of threatening people on MBTA bus

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn man was arrested Friday in Revere after police said he threatened an MBTA bus driver and passenger with a gun.

Police said the driver pulled over Friday night after seeing the man threatened to kill a female passenger. The suspect then allegedly took out the gun, threatened the passenger and driver and got off the bus.

Police said they found the gun buried in gravel nearby.

