Lynn man faces murder charge in stabbing of neighbor

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Lynn man is heading to court to face a murder charge in the stabbing death of another resident of his apartment building.

The Essex district attorney says 50-year-old George McBrier is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

McBrier is charged with fatally stabbing 27-year-old Keenan Barr on Sunday morning following an argument over money. Barr was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The building in which they live has 25 units.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspect has hired an attorney.

